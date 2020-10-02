Betty Fuller McKinney 1921 - 2020

Betty Belle Kruse, the second child of Ernest and Mary (Baker) Kruse, was born December 19, 1921, in Oregon City. She passed away October 2, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 98 years old.

Betty was raised on the family homestead farm in Frog Pond (Wilsonville) during the Depression, attending a one-room school until the 8th grade. She graduated from West Linn High School and went on to Oregon State College in Corvallis.

In November 1942, Betty married Hardick Harold Fuller. After the war, they settled in McMinnville, where they had an Accounting and Bookkeeping business. Son John was born in 1944, daughter Sparkle in 1947, and daughter Eve surprised them in 1960.

In 1966, Dick took a job with the IRS and moved Betty and Eve to American Samoa. These were some of Betty's happiest years. She also loved to travel.

After Dick passed away, Betty married longtime friend Earl McKinney, and they had a great time fishing, hiking, camping, gardening, dancing and watching Oregon State baseball.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley Kruse; and by both husbands. Surviving her is son John H. Fuller of Lincoln City; daughter, Sparkle Anderson of Wilsonville; daughter, Eve Fuller Riggs and husband Matthew of McMinnville; and granddaughters, Malia Riggs, Gena Fuller Heap and Alicia Fuller.

Private burial by Cornwell Colonial Funeral Chapel in Wilsonville.