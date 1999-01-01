Bette Becker-Wojcik 1926 - 2021

Betty Becker-Wojcik was the widow of Portland Police Officer Joseph Wojcik, who passed away in 1983; mother of Susan Ann Oliveira; grandmother of Brandon and Kasey Oliveira; and great-grandmother of Hayden and Ali Oliveira.

She loved: her family and enjoyed doing many things with them, her Amity Church family, gardening, the exercise groups at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, and the years of working with dogs, cats and horses. She will be greatly missed.

Donations in her memory to Amity Church of Christ in Amity, Oregon.