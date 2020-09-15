Beryle Alice Donahoo 1926 - 2020

Beryle Alice Donahoo passed away September 15, 2020, at her residence at Vineyard Heights in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born October 14, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, to parents Samuel and Pearl Donahoo. She moved with her parents and brothers, Darrell and Richard, from Omaha to Corvallis, Oregon, when she was 13 years of age. A year later they moved to property in McMinnville that is now Donahoo Street, where her sister Linda joined the family.

She was married to James Riley of Alabama, and had three daughters, Elaine, Eleanor and Colleen. Later on she married Dr. Stanley Shumway.

Beryle worked for many years at Thrifty Drug and also at the Coast to Coast Store.

She enjoyed drawing, painting, photography, gardening and reading. What she enjoyed the most was searching her family history. She spent many hours putting together the family genealogy, tracing back hundreds of years. Family was very important to her. Beryle was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister.

Beryle is survived by her daughter, Eleanor Williams of McMinnville; brother, Richard (Linda) Donahoo of McMinnville; brother-in law, Kenneth McGhehey of McMinnville; sons-in-Iaw, Ted Walters of Yamhill, and Robert Greenwade of Corvallis; granddaughter, Heather (Alex) Novickis of Lake Oswego; great-grandsons, Cyrus Lindsey of Evington, Virginia, Nikki and Dmitry Novickis of Lake Oswego, and Tommy Walters of McMinnville; granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Walters of McMinnville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both her parents; brother, Darrell Donahoo (Joy); sister, Linda McGhehey; daughters, Elaine Walters and Colleen Greenwade; grandson, Kevin Walters; and both her spouses.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Vineyard Heights and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care given to Beryle.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.