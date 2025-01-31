Berschauer legal fees to be reimbursed

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Beryl
I hope NR covers "Chat with Chair". It might make interesting reading.
Manila
Berschauer, once again the unwitting victim. It would be interesting to know who the "independent" investigator was in this deal. The county has a history of using bought and paid for investigators who were very biased. BTW Lindsay, that shouldn't just apply to elected officials. There has been plenty of unfounded harassment from elected officials to employees as well. Reimbursement for legal fees should apply equally to all county staff.