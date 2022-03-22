Berschauer increases lead in recall effort

[Update, 10:12 p.m.]

Embattled county Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer slightly increased her lead in a second round of returns tonight, with votes counted so far showing 15,379 in favor of recalling Berschauer, to 16,940 opposed. The voter turnout stood at 43.5 percent of registered voters.

The 52.4 percent opposing recall compared to 52.2 percent in earlier returns.

Berschauer has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Save Yamhill County, the group seeking to recall her, told the News-Register that “while we are disappointed by the results of the early returns it's impossible for us to be disappointed in the engagement and efforts of the thousands of Yamhill County citizens who stood up against Commissioner Berschauer's corruption, bullying and fiscal irresponsibility.”

The group said it is still watching to see what happens, however, “We know that the people of Yamhill County care deeply about the direction our county is headed and want to see an end to the political divisiveness. That can only happen when our county leaders listen to, and represent all their constituents faithfully and fairly. That over 40% of her constituents see her as failing this test should not be seen as a victory for Commissioner Berschauer.”

It said that “We continue to watch the returns hopefully, but in the meantime we applaud the engagement of the people of Yamhill, and urge Commissioner Berschauer to take her responsibility to them seriously.”

With more than 4,000 ballots added to counted returns, voting by regions of Yamhill County was little changed. Newberg-Dundee area voters were reported at 56.6 percent against recall, while McMinnville area voters were 60.7 percent in favor of the recall.

Rural areas throughout the county opposed the recall effort by wide margins. Countywide, almost every precinct had wide voter margins, either for or against the recall. A single precinct -- McMinnville-Sheridan rural -- matched the county average of 52-28 against recall.

Under Oregon’s new law this year, ballots postmarked by today may arrive up to seven days later, and still be counted. Because the law just went into effect in January, it’s unclear how many votes are likely to come in late.

Voters also have 21 days after the election to cure signature problems, if their ballots were rejected for an unmatching signature.

Opponents from both sides of the political aisle gathered enough signatures to force a recall vote this winter, declaring that Berschauer was costing the county money, bullying staff and failing to serve her constituents.



