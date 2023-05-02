Bernice Marie Dummer 1932 - 2024

Bernice Marie Dummer passed away September 12, 2024, at her home in Dayton, Oregon. She was the youngest of 11 children, born January 24, 1932, to Philip and Christina Jeli in their country home between Mount Angel and Marquam. Growing up, she did her share of harvesting crops. Bernice attended Marquam Grade School, Molalla High School, then moved to Mount Angel, where she graduated from Mount Angel Academy in 1950.

She was employed at Salem Sand & Gravel, and Capitol City Transfer as a secretary in Salem for five years. When Bernice met her neighbor while living in Mount Angel, she found the love of her life, Francis Dummer. They were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on October 1, 1955, in Mount Angel. They shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on October 16, 2019. They were blessed with five children, Mary (Tony) Spiering, Dianne (Rick) Perkins, Michael (Jennifer) Dummer, James (Marilee) Dummer, and John (Catherine) Dummer; eight grandchildren plus three spouses; and seven great-grandchildren.

They made their home in various locations in Oregon, such as Detroit, Dayton, The Dalles, and Halsey, but eventually retired in Dayton. Bernice volunteered in many ways wherever she lived. She loved family gatherings and shared potato salad, delicious berry, apple, and rhubarb cream pies, and cookies. She also spent many hours canning and freezing fruits and vegetables from their prolific gardens.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church; Catholic Daughter’s of America, and she was a life member of the Yamhill County Historical Society. Bernice is survived by her five children; sister-in-law, Vera Jeli; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. October 1, 2024, with a rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with a reception following at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. Interment with her husband will be at 11 a.m. October 2, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, Oregon.

It was Bernice’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.