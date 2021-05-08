Beatrice A. (Hammerschmith) Wagner 1941 - 2021

Beatrice A. Wagner (nee Hammerschmith) was born October 24, 1941, at home in Cornucopia, Oregon, and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021. She was married to Jerome J. (Jerry) Wagner in Reno on April 24, 1967, and they were happily married for 54 years, settling back in McMinnville, Oregon, when they retired in 2003.

She grew up and attended school throughout Oregon, graduating from Oakland High School, Class of 1960. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation, completing “boot camp” at Parris Island, South Carolina, serving at duty stations in the Washington, D.C. area. She served four years active duty and then completed six years in the Reserve, including two years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

She worked at a variety of jobs, eventually completing two years of college and starting her own bookkeeping practice. She maintained her business for over 30 years, finally retiring in 2003.

In retirement, as through her life, she kept very busy with her gardening (maintaining a beautiful flower garden), and with her arts and crafts, which she eventually turned into a business. Throughout her life she surrounded herself with color and kept active with friends and family. She had suffered a series of strokes two years prior to her death and, despite being restricted in her mobility, kept up with her friends and her arts and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome (Jerry) Wagner; her sister, Theresa Hammerschmith of McMinnville; her brother, Ed Hammerschmith of Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at St. James Cemetery.

