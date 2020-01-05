Basketball roundup: Lopez scores career-high 25 for Amity girls

Amity 63, Warrenton 33 (girls)

AMITY – Jenna Lopez scored a career-high 25 points during Saturday’s Amity girls basketball home-opener, leading the Warriors to a 63-33 win over Warrenton.

The senior forward’s exceptional effort spurred Amity to its third win in the last four games. After dropping their initial four contests of the season, the Warriors have regrouped under first-year head coach Jed McMullen.

Maylin Williams scored 18 points to add the perfect complement to Lopez’s offensive explosion. Cydney Stables chipped in seven points and Audrey Clark six in the win.

Amity (3-5, 0-0 PacWest) compete in the Crusader Classic this weekend.

Dayton 43, Phoenix 36 (boys)

MEDFORD – With a combined 33 points scored by Dawson Ashley and Tyler Spink, the Dayton boys basketball team notched a 43-36 victory over Phoenix last Saturday during the Dutch Bros Christmas Classic.

Ashley led the Pirates with 17 points, while Spink added 16 in Dayton’s seventh win.

The Pirates (7-3, 0-0 PacWest) play in the Crusader Classic Friday and Saturday.

Gaston 53, Willamina 38; Taft 50, Willamina 48 (boys)

SCIO – Competing in the Scio Tourney last weekend, the Bulldog boys dropped contests to Gaston (53-38) and Taft (50-48).

Dominik Briant led Willamina in both games, scoring 12 points against Gaston and 21 against the Tigers.

Willamina (3-9, 0-0 Coastal) plays at Jefferson today at 4 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

The Dalles 51, McMinnville 48; Beaverton 53, McMinnville 34 (boys)

McMinnville 65, McKay 36; Oregon City 52, McMinnville 37; Clackamas 53, McMinnville 40 (girls)

Willamina 69, Gaston 20; Willamina 51, Taft 21 (girls)

Yamhill-Carlton 64, Catlin Gabel 21; Yamhill-Carlton 56, Riverdale 48 (girls)

Amity 67, Warrenton 42 (boys)

Yamhill-Carlton 79, Valley Catholic 71 (boys)

Catlin Gabel 57, Sheridan 55; Sheridan 70, Blanchet Catholic 54 (boys)