Baseball recap: Y-C advances in playoffs; Hoskinson leads Grizzlies against Grant

Yamhill-Carlton 4, La Pine 2

PLEASANT HILL – Brycen Williams two-run double in the fourth inning lifted the Yamhill-Carlton baseball team to a 4-2 playoff victory over La Pine during Tuesday’s 3A Culminating Tournament matchup.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers tied the game when Jacob Preston raced home on a passed ball. Tiger Reimann then walked to load the bases for Williams, who promptly smacked a first-pitch offering to leftfield.

Mikel Rivas added an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single to right.

Wyatt Hurley pitched a one-hitter through the first four-and-a-third innings, striking out four and allowing three baserunners. Carson Robarts relieved Hurley in the fifth, securing the final eight outs for the save.

Rivas (3-4, stolen base) and Reimann (2-2) both had multiple hits for the Tigers.

Y-C plays Rainier in the tournament semifinals Saturday at noon; the playoff is held at Crescent Valley High School.

McMinnville 4, Grant 1; Jesuit 9, McMinnville 1

McMinnville split its final two games of the season, winning 4-1 against Grant Tuesday and falling 9-1 to Jesuit in Wednesday’s season finale.

Braden Woods, Ky Hoskinson, Parker Guinn and Eli Rolfe all drove in runs for the Grizzlies in the victory over the Generals.

Hoskinson was dominant on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks. He struck out 10 in a complete game win.

Mac registered only three hits in the Wednesday loss to the Crusaders. Guinn, Rolfe and Casey Henderson reached safely on base knocks.

The Grizzlies end the year with 12 wins and six losses overall, including a 9-3 record in league.