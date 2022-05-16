Baseball roundup: Y-C sweeps Amity; Mac defeats Century

AMITY – The Tigers won their 13th and 14th consecutive games Monday, sweeping Amity in a Special District 1 doubleheader, 16-4 and 2-0. Yamhill-Carlton hasn’t lost a contest since a 12-2 defeat against Idaho’s Mountain View during a spring break tournament.

In Game One, the Tigers racked up 14 hits in 30 at-bats to continue a stretch of six straight games scoring in double-digits.

Carson Robarts (2-4, double, triple, three RBIs), Tiger Reimann (2-3, two RBIs), Gavin Stafford (2-3, two RBIs), Kyle Slater (2-4, RBI), Wyatt Hurley (2-5, three runs) and Jacob Preston (2-4, three runs) all recorded multi-hit efforts.

Morgan Ortman allowed four unearned runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out eight. Robarts tossed a perfect inning of relief.

Mitchell Melton drove home two of the Warriors’ four runs, while Jeff Tompkins went 2-2 with a run.

Slater singled home the winning run during Game Two, leading the Tigers to a 2-0 victory. In the bottom of the fifth, Slater’s hard ground ball to left field allowed Kaden Sutton to score from second base.

Evan Berkey limited Y-C to its lowest run total since March, pitching six innings and allowing six hits and two walks.

Reimann held the Warriors scoreless for six-and-two-thirds innings, striking out six. Hurley earned the save with a five-pitch punch out.

Y-C (16-3, 10-0 SD1, third in 3A) hosts Blanchet Catholic today at 4 p.m.

Amity (7-12, 4-7 SD1) plays Harrisburg/Mohawk this afternoon at 4:30.

McMinnville 9, Century 0; McMinnville 5, Century 1

HILLSBORO – The heart of the Grizzly order came through this week during 9-0 and 5-1 wins over Pacific Conference foe Century. McMinnville’s Eli Rolfe, Austin Weeks and Evan Crawford combined for seven hits and seven RBIs in the two victories.

Ky Hoskinson limited the Jaguars to two hits with 11 strikeouts in Game One, while Parker Guinn tossed a one-run complete game in the second matchup, while striking out six.

Mac (23-1, 16-1 Pacific, third in 6A) visits Century again today at 4 p.m.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley –

Sheridan 12, Colton 4

Amity 14, Westside Christian 1

Rainier 23, Willamina 0; Rainier 15, Willamina 4