Barry Martin 1940 - 2022

Barry Kenneth Martin, 81, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully June 16, 2022, surrounded by family, following a short illness. Barry was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 390 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville.