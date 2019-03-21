Barricaded subject arrested in Newberg

NEWBERG - A Salem man allegedly high on ecstasy and methamphetamine barricaded himself in a Newberg residence for more than an hour before being taken into custody Tuesday night.

German Alberto Florian-Garcia, 48, was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of intoxicants and interfering with a peace officer. He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $17,500 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday before Circuit Court Judge Cal Tichenor.

Newberg-Dundee police spokesman Brian Hagen and court records gave this account:

Officers responded to a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of Bina Drive about 9:30 p.m. The caller reported than an unknown adult male, later identified as Florian, said someone was trying to shoot and kill him, and he wanted to be let into the residence.

As officers responded to the area, a single unoccupied vehicle was found to have crashed on Hwy 219 and East 2nd Street. A witness reported that the adult male driver fled on foot.

Moments later officers received another call that an unknown male had barged into an apartment in the 2500 block of East Second Street and told the resident that someone was shooting at him.

The subject then entered a second apartment in the complex, causing that resident to lock themselves in a room and call 911. The subject then locked himself in a downstairs bathroom and refused to come out when officers arrived. Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated.

Officers negotiated with Florian for more than hour and finally deployed pepper spray rounds into the residence. He came out, was taken into custody and transported to Providence Newberg Medical Center for treatment of the pepper spray exposure and injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.

When interviewed at the hospital, Florian said cameras had been put up inside his Salem home and that men were trying to chase him for destroying some of the cameras they had put up.

He admitted he crashed his vehicle because some of the men had sabatoged the car and a tire blew out, causing him to lose control.

The reports of someone shooting and attempting to kill Florian were unfounded.

He was "babbling incoherently and at an extremely fast pace" at the hospital, according to police. He couldn't hold still and his legs were continually twitching and moving constantly. He underwent a blood draw that determined he had ecstasy and methamphetamine in his system.