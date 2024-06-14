By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • June 14, 2024 Tweet

Barrel Roll: Bitter Monk marks anniversary

The Bitter Monk beer bar, 250 N.E. Third St., celebrates its 10th anniversary from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

In addition to an anniversary lager presented by Heater Allen Brewing, (and plenty of other well-curated beers and ciders on tap or in the cooler) food from Ricky’s Tacos and Capo Pizza will be available for sale.

Local bands scheduled to perform are: Bootleg Jam, Neighbor States, The Pale Imitations, The Chill Hours, and Chinese Cloud Machine.

Changes at ForeLand

Noah Baldwin has departed ForeLand Beer, according to the brewery’s Facebook page.

Monday, June 10 was the final day at the Fourth Street brewery for Baldwin, who had been brewer for the past two years. Among Baldwin’s last ForeLand creations was Canyonbase Pale Ale, brewed for Portland Rose Festival City Fair’s local brewery showcase. (A May 22 Facebook post said Canyonbase will be available “soon in very limited qualities.”)

In another change at ForeLand, local operations lead Caleb Palivka said goodbye to the brewery last month as he embarks on a new hospitality business, The Valley Outfitters. Backed up by his wife, Rae, who also has varied hospitality experience, Palivka will focus on trip planning and guiding tours with an emphasis on beer, wine, and spirits, in the valley, the Cascades, and Oregon Coast. He will expand the business this summer after starting out on a referral basis with area hotels.





Pub Talk planned June 27

MEDP and Launch Mid Valley host a Pub Talk at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at 1882 Grille in McMinnville.

The “People, Planet, and Profits” talk will feature guest moderators from The Impact Collective and an panel of local business experts, including Helen Anderson, HelloCare; Deven Paolo, Solid Form Fabrication; Pat Crowley, Chapul Farms; and John Mead, Solid Carbon. The panel will discuss how they are navigating the intersection of profit-making and positive social and environmental impact.

This is a ticketed event, $25 each (one beverage ticket and light snacks are included). Registration is required by June 24 at mcminnvillebusiness.com/medp-pubtalk

Additional food and beverages can be purchased from the bar at 1882 Grille, 645 N.E. Third St.

Cup of Joes

Grain Station Brew Works and author Joe Wilkins are collaborating on a beer- and book-release event, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the brewery, Wilkins, a professor of English at Linfield University, published a new novel this spring, “The Entire Sky.”

Grain Station head brewer Joe D’Aboy, in a local fermentation/literature tradition, has in the past presented a selected beer at special events to help roll out a new Wilkins book. There will be music, too, with Bootleg Jam performing. Third Street Books will be on hand with copies for sale.

Contact Kirby Neumann-Rea with local beer, cider and distilling news, at kirby@newsregister.com