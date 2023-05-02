Barbara Jean Stoutenburg 1920 - 2024

Barbara Jean Stoutenburg was born November 17, 1920, to Clarence and Alice Flowers. Residing in Oregon almost all her life, she grew up in the Bend and Terrebonne areas before moving to Dayton. Barbara passed away peacefully on September 8, 2024. Services were held September 24.



Barbara married Del Stoutenburg in 1945. She is survived by their four children: Peg Morris (Larry Robinson), Rick Stoutenburg (Jo), Juanita Wolf (Gary), and Sandra Storey (Brian); sister, Irma Forester; five grandchildren; and six great-grand children.



Known for giving and putting others before herself, she was noted to comment that she must have "done something right" while raising her family. Which is absolutely what she did, her family proclaims.



Barbara called herself "a tough old biddy," yet she had a heart of gold throughout her 103 years of life, causing so many to love her dearly.