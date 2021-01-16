Barbara Jean (Carl) Osmundsen 1966 - 2021

Barbara Jean (Carl) Osmundsen passed away January 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. The 14th of 14 children, Barb was born January 2, 1966, to Bernard and Genevieve Carl. She graduated from McMinnville High in 1984.

She worked at Albertsons for many years as a baker and then a meat cutter; she loved her job.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and a brother. She is survived by her two children, Ryan and Tanya Burch; and 10 siblings. Her smile was infectious; she will be missed by all.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, preceded by a rosary at 12:30.