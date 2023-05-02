Barbara J. Brooks Eborall 1946 - 2023

Barbara Brooks Eborall passed away after a long chronic illness on October 12, 2023, in Depoe Bay, Oregon, where she had resided since 1991. She was born August 7, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon. She attended McMinnville High School, graduating in 1964. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1968 from Linfield College.

She was born to Janet A. (McDonald) and Stanley M. Brooks, both of McMinnville. The family briefly moved to Corvallis so her father could complete his studies at Oregon State School of Pharmacology, but returned to McMinnville in 1947 after Stanley’s sudden death, when Barbara was only six months old. Janet remarried in 1950 to Ronald Eborall, who preceded her in death. Barbara was not officially adopted by Ron, but was known in the community and to her close friends by that last name. She was married and divorced and had no children. She considered her children her series of small Shih Tzu-type dogs who spent many hours lying by her side when she was ill.

She majored in sociology and psychology at Linfield and worked as a social worker with the State of Oregon, primarily in Multnomah County, for 17 years, until illness caused her early retirement at age 40.

Barbara enjoyed a variety of sports when she was well, enjoyed rock music, and traveling. The farthest she traveled was to Athens and the Greek Isles. She went on many cruises; her favorites being the three Rock and Roll Cruises with Paul Revere & the Raiders and Oldies groups. She traveled to nearly all of the U.S. states, taking in historical sites from the Revolutionary War and Civil War.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Brooks, DMD, of Sheridan; step-brother, Mike Eborall of Kauai; two nieces, Shannon Brooks Pearce of Venice, Florida, and Tiffany Brooks of Beaverton; nephews, Shawn Eborall of Portland, and William Eborall of Rockwall, Texas; and great-niece, Sophia Pearce of Florida. Her mother, Janet, preceded her in death on August 23, 2016. Janet lived with her for 27 years in Depoe Bay.

Per her request, there are no services planned. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville.