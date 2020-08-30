Barbara Ann Born 1945 - 2020

Barbara Ann Born of Salem, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly August 30, 2020, at the age of 74.

Barbara was born December 30, 1945, in Portland, Oregon, to John Jacob Wortman and Mary (Staats) Wortman. Raised in McMinnville, Oregon, she graduated from McMinnville High School and attended the University of Oregon. She spent time working at First National Bank of McMinnville. She then followed an opportunity to live and work with friends in Honolulu, Hawaii, during which time she met her husband, Don, who was serving in the United States Army. They returned to Oregon, where they married, settled and raised a family in Salem. She volunteered for many years at Salem Heights Elementary School in a wide range of areas that included Cub Scout Den Mother, Jaycee Relays Coach, and library computer assistant (helping students on their journey in the Oregon Trail video game). In more recent years, she enjoyed watching Sprague High School home football games and spending time with her two grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 48 years, Don; her sons, Darren and Brian; grandchildren, Natalie and Dylan; and brother, Dennis Wortman.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Final arrangements have been made through Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave a message for the family, please visit Barbara’s online obituary at www.macyandson.com.