Barbara A. Blackwell

Barbara A. Blackwell passed away June 22, 2022. She was born April 10, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts. Barbara graduated from Simmons College in Boston and enjoyed a nursing career over nearly 60 years, extending from Massachusetts to Ohio, California, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.

Barbara met and married her husband, Richard “Pete” Blackwell, in Alaska; he preceded her in death in 2013.

Survivors include her son, Mike of Willamina; brother, Thomas Ashcroft of New Hampshire; stepson, Pat Blackwell and family; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillside Foundation to further an employee’s nursing education.

