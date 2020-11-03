Bank of America ATM disturbed

McMinnville police investigated an attempted ATM break-in at the McMinnville branch of Bank of America, 1650 N.E. Highway 99W, early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the bank shortly before 7 a.m., according to Capt. Tim Symons. It was reported there was something suspicious related to the ATM, he said.

“It was evident that someone had attempted to break in to the ATM,” Symons said. No money was taken.

The suspect vehicle was located adjacent to the bank and near The Mac Club, 2223 N.E. McDaniel Lane. No one was seen in the area. The vehicle was stolen, according to Symons.

He encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity around an ATM or at any financial institution to call 911 or the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency line, 503-434-6500.