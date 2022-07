Band of Brothers to meet

The McMinnville Band of Brothers group will hear about the ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at its next meeting, Thursday, July 7. The meeting will be open to veterans and their spouses at 11:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

Eric Schuck, an economics professor at Linfield University, will speak. Schuck is a commander in the Navy Reserve.

For more information about Band of Brothers, email Bill Hall, at bcgrill7@gmail.com.