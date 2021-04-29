Ballots for the May 18 election are in the mail

Most registered Yamhill County voters should receive their ballots by early next week for the May 18 special districts election.

The bulk of ballots were mailed April 28, and more are scheduled to be mailed to voters on April 30. Ballots are postage-paid and information contained gives specific instructions for marking ballots and signing the cover envelopes to ensure timely validation.

Deadline to turn in ballots is 8 p.m. on May 18; postmarks do not count. Ballots will contain choices for school boards, fire districts, sanitation districts, and others.

There is at least one ballot drop-off site in every Yamhill County community including city halls, and five locations in McMinnville and three in Newberg. The locations are available all days and hours.