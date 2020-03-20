Baker Creek North up for final council decision

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
The North Baker Creek development decision should be relatively simple-“Vote No!”
This project should never have received serious consideration.
Shut this project down with extreme prejudice.
Be prepared to see increases in Municipal Service Fees if the North Baker Creek project is approved and becomes operational.
…And remember-Municipal Service Fees should be redefined by the “Voters” as Taxes requiring “votes” to raise and or lower them.
