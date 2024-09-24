Bake sale, knife sharpening benefit Mac Tool Library

The fall bake sale will include both sweet and savory items. It will run from 4 to 7 p.. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at ForeLand Brewery, 777 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville

Volunteers also will offer knife sharpening to raise money for the tool library, which will let people check out a variety of hand and power tools and garden implements.

Knives, scissors, axes, clippers and other blades can be brought for sharpening. A donation of $1 per inch is requested.

Tool library volunteers also held a sharpening event earlier in September, which proved popular, so they decided to do it again, said Keith Jordan, one of the organizers.

For more information, go to mactoollbrary.org.