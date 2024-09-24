Bake sale, knife sharpening benefit Mac Tool Library
The fall bake sale will include both sweet and savory items. It will run from 4 to 7 p.. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at ForeLand Brewery, 777 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville
Volunteers also will offer knife sharpening to raise money for the tool library, which will let people check out a variety of hand and power tools and garden implements.
Knives, scissors, axes, clippers and other blades can be brought for sharpening. A donation of $1 per inch is requested.
Tool library volunteers also held a sharpening event earlier in September, which proved popular, so they decided to do it again, said Keith Jordan, one of the organizers.
For more information, go to mactoollbrary.org.
Comments
carolsm
The link to mactoollibrary.org is missing the "i" in "library". It works if you put that in, it doesn't if you copy and paste.