Bail reduced in rape case to $100,000

Haidyn James Adrian, 23, of McMinnville, is charged with two counts of rape in the second degree, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of harassment.

At a Dec. 12 pre-trial release hearing, Judge Jennifer Chapman denied his release; however, on Dec. 17, Judge Ladd Wiles granted a bail reduction from $150,000 to $100,000.

Unless a bond is made or a different ruling takes place at a future hearing, Adrian will remain in Yamhill County Jail.

It is alleged that between Sept. 1-31, 2023, Adrian raped a 13-year old girl, and again during that period it is alleged he raped the same victim while she was asleep. These incidents resulted in charges of two Class B felony and one Class A felony charge.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025.