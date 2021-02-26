'Back to Classroom' rally Saturday

The event will run from 1 to 2 p.m. in front of the McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.E. Adams St.

Organizers Tracie Lux and Connie Rolfe are asking participants to wear masks and observe social distancing. They are encouraging them to bring signs with positive messages.

Most Oregon public schools have been closed since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some have started reopening as positive test rates have begun dropping.

McMinnville School District has announced that elementary students will return to hybrid learning, with half days in the classroom and the rest of the time online, in mid-March. No date has been announced for the return of middle and high school students.

For more information, call Lux at 503-522-2717 or Rolfe at 503-720-2999.