B. Ruth Krieger 1941 - 2020

Ruth Krieger, the youngest of five siblings, was born March 29, 1941, to parents Earl and Freda (Gessner) Barnes in Springdale, Arkansas. She passed away October 5, 2020, in Salem, Oregon, at the age of 79.

At a very young age she moved with her family from Arkansas, settling in Bellevue, Oregon, to what the family still refers to as "Barnes Corner." She attended school in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1959.

In October 1959, Ruth married Ronald Krieger, a local boy she met at Mac High, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and soon after settled back in McMinnville. Together in 1972 they started Ron Krieger Painting Company, where she supported him by doing his bookkeeping until his passing in 1985.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, gardening, crossword puzzles, reading her Bible, but most of all she loved to stay up on what her grandkids and great-grandkids were doing. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend will be greatly missed.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Cindee Paulsen (Steve), Steve Krieger (Lisa), and Fred Krieger (Fran); grandchildren, Brian Paulsen (Taylor), Blake Paulsen (Christine), Bradley Paulsen, Kevin Krieger (Leanna), Daniel Krieger (Chelsea), Cherilyn Friedrich (Nathan), Cody Heineman, Tyler Heineman (Mikka), and Austin Brooks;10 great-grandchildren; sister, Glyna Struble; sister-in-law, Peggy Barnes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Wayne Barnes; and sisters, Virginia Bynum and Betty Walden.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the See Ya Later Foundation in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.