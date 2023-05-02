B. Jane Nielsen Myers 1934 - 2025

It is with sadness we share the passing of our mom, B. Jane Nielsen Myers, on March 10, 2025.

One of five children, Mom was born June 10, 1934, in Springfield, Missouri, to William Otto Hastings and Elodie Hastings. It was in Springfield where she attended school until graduating. After graduation, she could not wait to explore the world and left her hometown. She found employment as a bookkeeper and accountant. It was during this time she met her first husband, John Williams, and not long afterward became a mother of four. Sadly, the marriage did not last, and she became a single parent, working hard to provide and care for her children.

She found employment in the accounting department of Southwest Steel Mill in California. While there, she met her second husband, Kaj Nielsen (Whitey), her "Great Dane." After the mill closed, he took employment at Cascade Steel in McMinnville, Oregon, and made this their home.

She then became involved with Trinity Lutheran Church, a place she loved, and the choir. She also joined Gallery Theater and acted in many plays, a dream for her. She would work very hard to learn her roles.

While in McMinnville, they had a home built and spent many happy years together until her husband's passing in 1996. With her church family and friends' support, she was able to get through this sad time. She eventually sold the home they built and moved closer in town.

After 10 years, she met her last husband, Kenneth Myers, while working at the theater, something they enjoyed. Both enjoyed traveling, attending the theater, and making new friends. Sadly, he passed away in 2024.

She was preceded in death by her eldest son, John Williams Jr.; her husbands; and both her parents. She leaves behind three of her children, Sandra Longie (Ron), Ellen Tryon (John), and Steven (Rachelle); many grandchildren; and great-grandkids, who all loved her.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second Street, McMinnville.

We extend a big thank you to the Memorial Hospice staff at Vineyard Heights and Fieldstone Memory Care. She was a big supporter of the American Cancer Society and Gallery Theater.

Mom, this is not a final good bye, but will see you later. You were loved.