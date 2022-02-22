Authors to talk about BLM

Linfield’s director of libraries and her writing partner will discuss their essay, “Resistance to Survive: The Criminalization of the Black Lives Matter Movement,” Thursday, Feb. 24, at the university.

The free program will start at 5 p.m. in the Jereld R. Nicholson Library’s Austin Reading Room. Face masks are required.

It is part of the school’s “Readings at the Nick” series.

Ginny Blackson is director of Linfield library. Her collaborator is attorney Teresa Divine, a professor of law and justice at Central Washington University.

They wrote the essay for “Criminalization of Activism: Historical, Present and Future Perspectives” in 2021. They argue that “law enforcement is used as a weapon to silence the Black community … The law appears to be on our side, but our bodies are still not safe.”

For more information, contact Blackson, at gblackson@linfield.edu.