Attempted murder suspect dies in custody

Shane Earl Rader, 46, who was accused of trying to kill his family, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Yamhill County Jail Tuesday evening.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, deputies immediately began lifesaving measures, but Rader was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been in custody since mid-June on multiple charges of attempted aggravated murder and domestic violence. He was arrested after going to a rural Newberg residence and shooting one of his young sons, leaving the boy hospitalized with serious injuries.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson requested the assistance of the Newberg-Dundee Police Department in investigating the incident.