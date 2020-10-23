Assessor asks for no-contact payment of property taxes

Property tax bills are being mailed to Yamhill County residents this week and the Assessor’s Office is asking for payment by mail, online or over the phone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Contactless payments and inquiries help our office be efficient and adhere to social distancing guidelines,” according to an office statement.

Bills paid in full by Nov. 16 qualify for a 3% discount. They also can be paid in three equal installments due in November, February and May.

“By mailing your payment, you allow our staff members to be more efficient in answering questions,” a representative said. “You also help reduce the line and waiting times for citizens that must come to the office.”

The Assessor’s Office, on the ground floor of the Yamhill County Courthouse, is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is set up for social distancing, with hand sanitizer, lines on the floor and Plexiglas barriers in place.

Only two customers may enter the service area at any one time. Taxpayers should expect longer than usual wait times, staff said.

Payments using the envelope included with the bill can be mailed, dropped off in Yamhill County election drop boxes until Nov. 17, or put into the Assessor’s Office drop box near the Fifth Street entrance to the courthouse.

Property owners can pay with a credit or debit card by calling 877-273-4878, or by going online. A link can be found on the Assessor’s website.

There is a fee for both phone and online payments. According to the Assessor’s website, the fee is $3.95 when using a Visa debit card, $1.50 for an e-check and 2.5% of the total charge for a credit card.

The credit card fee for a $2,000 property tax bill, for example, would cost $50.

Assessor Derrick Wharff said online and phone payments are offered through an independent vendor as a convenience for citizens. The county cannot waive the fee because the payment goes to the vendor, Wharff said.

For more information, or to ask about making an appointment to pay in person, send an email to assessor@co.yamhill.or.us or call 503-434-7521.