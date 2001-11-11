Ashton Zane Ferrell 2001 - 2021

Ashton Zane Ferrell, born November 11, 2001, was a lover of poetry, video games, Marvel, Rom-Coms, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Walking Dead, and all things fabulous. Above all, he fiercely loved his family and his dog. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 19 in his family home on May 29, 2021.

Ashton is survived by his mother, Genevieve Shilhanek; his father, Jason Shilhanek; his siblings, Chloe Stigall, Skyler McClaflin and Lyla Shilhanek; his grandparents, Roger and Linda Shilhanek; and his dog, Oscar. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dookie Lover. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com