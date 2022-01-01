Ashlynn Winter Weathers 2010 - 2022

Ashlynn Winter Weathers was 11 years old when she passed away January 1, 2022. Ashlynn was born December 26, 2010, to parents Jason and Kelly Weathers in Vancouver, Washington. She was raised in Sheridan, Oregon, until she was 9 years old. The family then moved in 2019 to Dallas, Oregon.

Ashlynn was a free-spirited and loving child from the moment she was born. She loved people deeply and was known by her friends and family to be smart and ambitious. She loved playing sports and was a fierce competitor, often dominating in basketball, soccer and volleyball, every year becoming a greater and stronger athlete. Ashlynn thrived in school and loved her teachers and coaches. She made friends with everyone she met and loved spending time with those friends and her family.

Ashlynn is survived by her parents, Jason and Kelly Weathers; siblings, Amelia Weathers, Kaiya Yoder and Taylor Yoder; grandparents, Lynette and Chris Greenhill, Michelle and Michael Weseman and Dale and Kathleen Weathers. Ashlynn was close to her Uncle Tj Greenhill and Aunt Kelsie Greenhill. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Kerri Yoder.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Sheridan High School gymnasium in Sheridan, Oregon.

The family wishes to give a very special thank you to Dr. Goldberg and his team, who were involved in her care at West Valley Hospital.

Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family.