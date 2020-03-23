As Oregon reports another COVID-19 death, coastal communities tell visitors to go home

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported another COVID-19 death Sunday, Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak and beachfront communities continued telling visitors to leave.

The death was reported in Linn County, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities in Oregon to at least 5. There are at least 161 confirmed cases, including six in Yamhill County.

The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a veteran in his 90s who tested positive on March 11 and died at the Oregon Veterans Home. He had underlying medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Brown issued a temporary moratorium on residential evictions for failure to pay rent.

“The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets," Brown said in a statement

The governor said she was looking for a way to help landlords meet their financial obligations as well.

Brown has said she's working on a forthcoming order similar to those issued in New York, California and elsewhere directing people to stay in their homes. More details were to be announced Monday.

And the coastal city of Seaside responded to the surge of visitors over the weekend by restricting access to beaches and parks and ordering hotels and campgrounds to close, beginning Monday.

“With these measures, Seaside and Clatsop County take mutual steps to protect all of the citizens in our community on the North Coast,” Seaside Mayor Jay Barber said in a statement.

Other beachfront communities, including Manzanita and Warrenton, took similar actions.

Also on Sunday, police announced that about half of the approximately 8,000 N95 respirator masks stolen from a Portland nonprofit building supply center earlier this month have been recovered after the business’ operator became suspicious after seeing what she believed to be the masks being sold on Craigslist.

After arranging to meet the seller, she contacted Beaverton police, who arrested the seller, Portland police said. The victim donated the recovered masks to local hospitals, police said.