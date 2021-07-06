Arzner named Player of the Year for Pacific Conference

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo## McMinnville forward Kylee Arzner dribbles around a Sunset defender during the Grizzlies’ Culminating Week matchup against the Apollos. Arzner was recently named Player of the Year for the Class 6A Pacific Conference.

The versatile veteran powered the Grizzlies to an incredibly successful campaign in the condensed 2021 season.

Arzner was a constant threat for nightly double-doubles. Her wide range of talents in scoring, rebounding, passing and defending allowed Mac to control nearly every contest.

She led the Grizzlies in scoring for the third consecutive season.

Liberty’s Taylin Smith shared the Player of the Year award with Arzner after leading the Falcons to nine wins, including seven in league play.

The Grizzlies finished their season with a Class 6A-leading 14 wins and only one loss. Mac’s superb season resulted in head coach Sean Coste being named the Pacific Conference’s Coach of the Year.

Arzner and Smith led the league’s first team selections, which included Mac’s Jadie Elkins, Forest Grove’s Amanda Rebsom, Liberty’s Livia Knapp and Sherwood’s Ava Heiden.

Elkins proved pivotal for the Grizzlies. She stepped into a larger role with the team in 2021 after serving as Mac’s sixth man in 2020.

Elkins was a solid post presence for the conference champion Grizzlies, using her quickness to score inside and to secure offensive rebounds.

Mac also featured two honorable mentions: junior guards Laney Hyder and Lucy Angevine.

On the boys’ side, Mac earned three all-conference selections after finishing the year with a pair of league victories.

Senior point guard Terrin Seibel received a second-team selection, while sophomore guard Brandon Bomberger and junior forward Cody Dauterman were honorable mentions.

Seibel led the Grizzlies with 16 points per game in 2021.