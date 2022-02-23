Arthur Ruppert Hammang 1942 - 2022

Arthur Ruppert Hammang passed away February 23, 2022, at the age of 79 in McMinnville, Oregon. Art was born December 10, 1942, in Arlington, Nebraska, to Arthur and Doris Hammang. When he was nine, the family moved to Dundee, Oregon, where he lived until he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18. He served in Korea as a field artillery radar operator for almost two years. He was in active duty for eight years, followed by the Army Reserve for 17 years. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Arthur worked as a welder, police officer, and boiler maker for the Newberg paper mill until retirement. He enjoyed duck hunting, traveling, riding his dirt bikes and motorcycles, shooting up in the mountains, and watching his son, David, and grandson, Shane, grow up. Art was a member of Lafayette Community Church and donated to many charities every year. He was always there for his friends and family and would be the first person to offer help if needed.

Art is survived by his son, David Hammang and wife Heather of Dayton, Oregon; grandson, Shane Hammang, whom he loved so much; brother, Larry Hammang and wife Marcee of Oregon City, Oregon; nephew, Norman Schmidt of Sublimity, Oregon; and niece, Jodee Burgoyne of Scotts Mills, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Schmidt.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 12, at Lafayette Community Church, 365 W. Third Street, Lafayette, OR 97127. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation in his memory to Lafayette Community Church. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.