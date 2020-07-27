By Dora Totoian • Of The News-Register • 

Art with a message: This is 6 feet

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

While I welcome a little street art I am nevertheless concerned that Visit McMinnville might be opening Pandora's box, in that others might get into the chalk act. It is all fine and dandy as long as it is a proactive/pro-social message, but somewhere along the way someone is going to offer art that may not be so welcomed. Freedom of speech and all of that - if such a thing still exists?! That'll be an interesting one to monitor, especially when gangs and homeless people begin their art campaign.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable