Arrests & Citations: Oct. 7, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Melissa Sue Gulledge, 41, Grand Ronde, Oct. 3, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Codie Wynters Haller, 28, Portland, Oct. 3, second-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,999.99 bail.

Patrick Michael Howard, 71, Terrebonne, Oct. 3, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Johhny Allen Frost, 53, Whiteson, Oct. 4, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Craig Allen Vanscoyk, 46, Sheridan, Oct. 4, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Jordi Matias Gonzalez, 20, McMinnville, Oct. 4, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jennifer Anne Ketzner, 47, Sheridan, Oct. 4, strangulation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $7,500 bail.

Joseph Lee Ebensteiner, 49, Willamina, Oct. 5, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dylan Sean Garza, 24, Sheridan, Oct. 5, third-degree escape, resisting arrests, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Carlos Humberto Avalos Andalon, 21, McMinnville, Oct. 5, aggravated harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Zachary D Greer, 30, Sheridan, Oct. 5, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/two counts, failure to carry or present operator’s license, possession of stolen vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Amy Lee Bothum, 37, Independence, Oct. 6, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Jesse Josue Preciado, 32, Portland, Oct. 3, unauthorized use of a vehicle, parole violation; booked and released.

Joseph Martin-Victor Walker, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 3, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jose Dejesus Casillas, 45, Salem, Oct. 3, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Eric Madden Pinnell, 31, McMinnville, Oct. 4, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Morgan Wesley Kain, 21, McMinnville, Oct. 4, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Andrew Wayne Gregg, 35, McMinnville, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Ismael Lemus Villegas, 40, McMinnville, Oct. 5, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ryan Christopher Ervin, 43, McMinnville, Oct. 6, second-degree theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle/three counts, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Pedro Radilla, 30, Newberg, Oct. 4, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Travis Baron Rollins, 50, McMinnville, Oct. 5, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Quentin Lashawn Covington, 36, Portland, Oct. 6, Marion County hold, Department of Corrections hold, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jamal James Anthony Shihadeh, 36, Portland, possession of weapons by certain felons, unauthorized use of vehicle, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.