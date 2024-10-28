October 28, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 28, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Laura Jean Rife, 56, McMinnville, Oct. 24, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Todd Michael Clark, 53, Dallas, Oct. 24, driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of weapons by certain felons, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

David Valentine Criss, 42, Salem, Oct. 25, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County on $2,500 bail.

Bryan St. Michell, 34, Sheridan, Oct. 25, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County on $2,500 bail.

Joshua Lee Merrill, 44, Stayton, Oct. 25, unlawful possession of firearms/two counts, second-degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County on $10,000 bail.

Andres Felipe Lucas, 28, Forest Grove, Oct. 25, driving under the influence of intoxicants/two counts; criminal driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, failure to carry or present operator’s license, recklessly endangering another person/three counts, failure to appear on criminal citation; booked into the Yamhill County on $50,000 bail.

Austin Stanley Thompson, 21, Sheridan, Oct. 27, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, second-degree criminal mischief/two counts, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Flynn Graham Shaw, 32, Cloverdale, Oct. 28, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Mariah Dawn Dewitte, 38, Lafayette, Oct. 26, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

Jason Marshall Brown, 44, Tigard, Oct. 26, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

McMinnville Police Department

Victoria Beth Forlines, 45, McMinnville, Oct. 24, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County on $5,000

Emilio Junior Medina, 32, Portland, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Erica Nicole Early, 42, McMinnville, Oct. 25, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County on $5,000 bail.

Michael William Kelly McKinney, 62, McMinnville, Oct. 24, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing; booked and released.

Justin Gabriel Kilmer, 19, McMinnville, Oct. 25, first-degree rape, strangulation; booked into the Yamhill County on $150,000 bail.

Edgar Saul Perez-Vargas, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 27, post-prison supervision sanction, fleeing to attempting to elude police officer, third-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Andrew Mark Parker, 37, McMinnville, Oct. 26, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Alexander Terry Collins, 44, Amity, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of controlled substance/Schedule III; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Jeremy David Macy, 44, Newberg, Oct. 27, violation of restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Carlton Police Department

Anthony Joseph Thompson, 44, Carlton, Oct. 25, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County without bail.

Kevin Ray Hocking, 48, Carlton, Oct. 27, Malheur County hold; booked into the Yamhill County on $5,000 bail.