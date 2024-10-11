October 11, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Oct. 11, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, Salem, Oct. 7, third-degree theft, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Laura Francis Benedict, 32, Salem, Oct. 7, driving under the influence of intoxications; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Raymond Brent Gledhill, 27, Dallas, Oct. 9, parole violation, third-degree theft, unlawful entry into motor vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Scott Lorne Geiger, 62, Newberg, Oct. 9, possession of weapons by certain felons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Johnny Lee Slaughter, 64, Beaverton, Oct. 9, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Daniel Richard Felton, 42, Dayton, Oct. 9, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ward Leslie Jacobson-Elwess, 52, Otis, Oct. 9, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Molly Anne Brown, 47, McMinnville, Oct. 8, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

William Earl Roggers, 38, McMinnville, Oct. 8, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Caleb Edwin Robinson, 29, McMinnville, Oct. 7, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Forest Lee Poindexter, 41, McMinnville, Oct. 7, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Justin C. Ansley, 23, Portland, Oct. 3, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ricky Lyle Barlow, 53, McMinnville, Oct. 8, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Erin Esperanza Araiza, 43, McMinnville, Oct. 9, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $21,500 bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Rodrigo Mina, 33, Tualatin, Oct. 7, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Scott Louis Lorance Tolstead, 33, Oct. 8, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.