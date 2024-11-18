November 18, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Nov. 18, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, Salem, Nov. 15, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Laurel Leigh Bronnenberg, 39, McMinnville, Nov. 14, fugitive from another state/Indiana; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Wade Frederick Nielsen, 47, McMinnville, Nov. 14, Linn County hold, third-degree escape; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Peter Pagala, 46, Willamina, Nov. 14, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $6,250 bail.

Gary Perez Garcia, 59, McMinnville, Nov. 15, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Shane William Dolan, 32, Nov. 15, driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person/three counts, reckless driving; booked and released.

Eric Hagen McMillen, 36, McMinnville, Nov. 15, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Tammy Marie Moad, 30, Dayton, Nov. 15, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Daniel Albert Lauber, 68, Sheridan, Nov. 16, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Christopher Michael Hulse, 33, Carlton, Nov. 16, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Amy Lee Bothum, 37, Independence, failure to appear, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dustin James Garcia, 40, Lafayette, Nov. 16, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, reckless driving; booked and released.

Elizabeth Allene Brand, 28, Lafayette, Nov. 17, other jurisdiction hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Wyatt Lee Vollman, 19, Willamina, Nov. 18, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

McMinnville Police Department

Danielle Dee Williams, 47, McMinnville, Nov. 14, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jason Allen Van Mourik, 42, McMinnville, Nov. 15, third-degree sexual abuse; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Haidyn James Adrian, 23, McMinnville, Nov. 15, first-degree rape, second-degree rape/two counts, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $200,000 bail.

Garrick Mason Bell, 24, Lafayette, Nov. 18, contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jordan Nicole Justice, 33, McMinnville, Nov. 17, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Travis Lee Brady, 40, Portland, Nov. 17, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Raymond Alexander Berardinelli, 36, Portland, Nov. 18, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.