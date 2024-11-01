November 1, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Nov. 1, 2024

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Ewald Lewis, 45, Lafayette, Oct. 28, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Alexander Terry Collins, 44, Amity, Oct. 28, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, third-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Bryan St. Michell, 34, Sheridan, Oct. 28, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Thomas Fuller, 39, Sheridan, Oct. 28, post-prison supervision sanction, general conditions of release agreement; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Sebastian Wayne Jones, 20, McMinnville, Oct. 29, fourth degree assault/two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jeremy David Macy, 44, Newberg, Oct. 28, punitive contempt of court; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Maria De Las Nieves Gonzalez De Sanchez, 58, Aurora, Oct. 28, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Caden Lance Bia, 20, Sheridan, strangulation, fourth-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Antonio Duran, 56, McMinnville, Oct. 29, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Courtney Iris Bearse, 35, McMinnville, Oct. 29, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Chad Ryan Stock, 44, McMinnville, Oct. 29, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Mario Luis Garcia, 46, McMinnville, Oct. 30, fourth-degree assault, strangulation, failure to report as sex offender; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Cory Lee Freeman, 31, McMinnville, Oct. 28, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Kameron Thomas Knowlden, 30, McMinnville, Oct. 28, fourth-degree assault/two counts, unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace/two counts; booked and released.

Frank Brown Cochran, 49, McMinnville, Oct. 30, first-degree burglary, theft of services, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Adam Delvin Ranche, 36, McMinnville, Oct. 30, first-degree burglary, theft of services, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Angie Marie Swartz, 46, McMinnville, Oct. 30, first-degree burglary, theft of services, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christina Marie Spindler, 49, McMinnville, Oct. 30, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.