Arrests & Citations 120424

Carlton Police Department

Hans Leonardo Sandoval Rocha, 25, Commerce, California, Dec. 1, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

Yamhill Police Department

Paul Eugene Douglas, 65, McMinnville, Nov. 30, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Stacy J Flaig, 32, McMinnville, Nov. 30, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Oregon State Police

Antonio Jacinto De Los Santos, 33, Woodburn, Nov. 27, harassment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Nolan Johnson, 53, Grand Ronde, Nov. 30, possession of weapons by certain felons; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.