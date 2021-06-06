June 6, 2021 Tweet

Arrest made in McMinnville shooting incident; victim in stable condition

Estevan Pacheco

McMinnville police have located the suspect involved in a Saturday afternoon shooting. The alleged gunman was taken into custody at a residence 28 miles away, in Independence, early Sunday morning.

Estevan Pacheco, 40, was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on one count each of attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace. Additional charges are pending. Attempted murder and assault are felonies. His bail was set at $155,000.

McMinnville Police Capt. Tim Symons gave this account of the incident:

About 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 900 block of Northeast Second Street regarding a disturbance between two individuals identified as Pacheco and David Blewett.

The latter was interviewed, additional witnesses were contacted and probable cause was established to arrest Pacheco for using an electric stun device on Blewett. Pacheco had left the area.

About 1 1/2 hours later, officers were dispatched to the same location on the shooting call involving the same pair.

Witnesses said Pacheco returned and discharged a handgun multiple times at Blewett, who was struck with one round.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment and was upgraded to stable from critical condition Monday morning, according to Symons.

Pacheco reportedly fled the area, but extensive follow-up investigative work led to his apprehension about 6 a.m. Sunday at the residence in Independence, located in Polk County. The Oregon State Police assisted with taking him into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed either the initial confrontation between the two men and/or the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Cully Desmond or Sgt. Scott Fessler at the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number, 503-434-6500.