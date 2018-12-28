By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • December 28, 2018 Tweet

Arrest made after video of race-fueled intimidation, menacing goes viral

Screenshot of a video posted to Facebook by Emora Roberson of a woman wielding a knife while unleashing a racist rant against Roberson and others in the car. Rocco

(Updated 12/29 12:30 p.m.)

Last-minute Christmas shopping took a violent and racist turn Dec. 24 for Emora Roberson of McMinnville and her boyfriend Keysuan Goodyear of Beaverton when they were confronted by a woman who pulled a knife on them and hurled racial slurs in the parking lot of McMinnville Plaza on Highway 99W.

McMinnville police Friday evening arrested Amber Rocco, 39, of Willamina in connection with the incident after a video of it went viral. Rocco has been charged with two counts of first-degree intimidation and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (both Class C felonies).

Roberson, 20, told the News-Register she went into Gandalf's Smoke & Vape Shop at the strip mall around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. She left Goodyear, 19, in her Kia Sedona with her aunt and 15-month-old daughter. "From there, we were going to go Christmas shopping," she said.

As she returned to the car, she saw the woman police believe was Rocco parked in a pickup truck yelling at Goodyear. She was apparently upset because Roberson's aunt had allegedly parked the Kia too close to her truck, Goodyear told the News-Register.

"She kept calling me a [racist term for African-Americans], even though I wasn't even the one driving the car," he said.

Goodyear, who grew up in Washington state, said he has never been called the N-word or any other racist obscenity before in his life. "I was angry and very upset," he said. "My hands were sweaty. I wanted to do something, but you can't react to everything everyone says."

Roberson said she was equally upset, especially with having a baby asleep in the back seat. "I was shaking because I was so mad," she said. "I mean, I had a baby in the car, and she didn't even care."

When the perpetrator slapped and spit on Goodyear, he said he also grew angry and warned the woman about using racist language. The woman responded by pulling a knife.

At that point, Roberson began taking video of the incident and later posted it on Facebook. As of Friday afternoon, more than 700,00 people had viewed the video, and more than 10,000 comments have been posted.

The video shows the woman saying, along with more racial slurs, that she pulled the knife in self-defense. In angry and explicit language, Roberson tells her she's racist.

"Then she slammed my foot in the car door," Roberson said. "I was about to get out of the car, but she slammed my foot in the door. She was clearly getting violent, and I said, 'You know, we just have to leave.' After that, she was still cursing and calling us [racial slurs]."

The video shows the woman get in her pickup next to an unidentified male in a ball cap and using her cellphone before screaming another racist slur as the video ends.

Roberson wrote down the woman's license plate and reported her to the police. Roberson was interviewed by police about the incident Friday afternoon, she said, shortly before Rocco was arrested at 7:50 p.m.

"I'm definitely pressing charges," Roberson said.

Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies, Oregon State Police officers and Grand Ronde Tribal Police officers assisted with the arrest. Rocco was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $55,000 bail.

In addition to the felony charges, Rocco also faces two counts of menacing and two counts of harassment.

Roberson said she was told the incident may not technically qualify as a hate crime under Oregon law.

Under state law, a hate crime is defined as a person or group damaging property, threatening other people or subjecting them to offensive physical contact "because of the person’s perception of the other’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin."

However, police must have probable cause to determine that a suspect intentionally threatened or assaulted someone because of those factors. Racial slurs are not illegal in themselves.

Roberson said that may be why the woman who assaulted her, her boyfriend and family faces charges of intimidation.

Unlike Goodyear, Roberson said she has experienced racism before. "I definitely have, but not here in McMinnville," she said. "It was Illinois."

Although Roberson is African American, she said she was adopted by a white family and raised in a predominantly white community in Washington state. Her family never expected her to experience overt racism in McMinnville either, she said. "They were really shocked by it."

Nonetheless, Roberson said hatred and bigotry are everywhere. Although no one in McMinnville has called her racist names before, she said she has definitely gotten sideways glances that betray the prejudice behind people's silence.

Rhonda Pope, the office manager of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce as well as its communication and events coordinator, is Roberson's godmother and said she knows how she feels.

She is married to a person of color, Pope said, and has also received disapproving looks. However, she said, she is glad dramatic displays of racism in the community are comparatively rare.

"This whole incident is horrible," said Pope about what happened to her godchild. "She was scared. You could hear the fear in her voice. I'm so sad for them."

Roberson and Goodyear are somewhat surprised by their newfound media celebrity status. In addition to talking with the News-Register, they have been interviewed by Portland newspapers and television stations.

For the most part, Roberson said, she is proud that she was able to stand up for herself and Goodyear during the incident without physically responding to the woman. "I definitely wanted to, but I like to think before I do something," she said.

She is concerned, she added, by the effect of the incident had on her baby daughter. "She doesn't respond well to yelling and that kind of stuff," Roberson said. "It really scares her."