Armando Montemayor 1957 - 2024

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our Pops, Armando Montemayor, who left us this July at the age of 67. He was a man of immense pride and humor, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. His passion for his family, friends, military service, Dallas Cowboys, Los Dodgers, and his unwavering spirit will forever be remembered.

He is survived by his sons, Estevan and Charlie; daughter, Angela; and the entire Montemayor Familia, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.