January 24, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Don’t pray like this

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus gave the desired template for prayer, which we now call “The Lord’s Prayer.” Less is written about the verses before that prayer, where Jesus told his followers how they shouldn’t pray. Here are those two guidelines.

First, don’t pray to be seen. Instead, pray in secret. “And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” (Matthew 6:5-6, English Standard Version used throughout).

Frequent prayer was required for a devout Jew in ancient Palestine: Prayers before and after meals, prayers at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m., and of course prayers in the synagogue. A Jew could plan his day so that while at the busy market, with crowds of people around, he would have to roll out his prayer mat and kneel. Jesus said these men have already their reward. Instead, find a place of privacy. The Greek word translated “room” in the verse above, was a storeroom, somewhere in the cool and quiet middle of the home, with grain and dry foods on shelves and no windows.

Some of the wealthy had a secret room, a hiding place from thieves. Jesus said, go there and in that safe solitude talk and listen to God. Honestly tell God of fears and secret thoughts and listen to God by reciting Psalms and other scripture. As the Jewish King David prayed, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” (Psalm 19:14).

Second, don’t pray long in public: Keep public prayers brief. “And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.” (Matthew 6:7-8).

A picture of the empty and lengthy prayers of Gentiles is in the Old Testament, when the prophet Elijah confronted the priests of the false god Baal with a challenge: Each would sacrifice a bull and place it on an altar of firewood. Both the priests and Elijah would pray for fire. The priests began calling, “… from morning until noon, saying, ‘O Baal, answer us!’ But there was no voice and no one answered…And at noon Elijah mocked them, saying, ‘Cry aloud, for he is a god. Either he is musing, or he is relieving himself, or he is on a journey, or perhaps he is asleep and must be awakened.’” (1 Kings 19:26-27). Elijah had workers douse his altar wood with water three times, filling a trench with water. Then he called upon God and “…the fire of the Lord fell and consumed the burnt offering and the wood and the stones and the dust, and licked up the water that was in the trench.” (1 Kings 19:38).

To pray long in public is a temptation. D.L. Moody was a powerful American evangelist of the late 1800s and founder of the Moody Bible Institute. Thousands attended his rallies. At one of these large events, a minister opened the meeting with prayer and kept on praying. Finally, Moody stood up and said, “Let us sing a hymn while our brother finishes praying.”

When author Peggy Noonan interviewed President Ronald Reagan, he acknowledged the necessary role of prayer: “I’ve prayed a lot throughout my life. Abraham Lincoln once said that he could never have fulfilled his duties as president for even 15 minutes without God’s help. I felt the same way.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)