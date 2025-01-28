Security guard paying dividends for library

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Awesome.
The library should be a center of culture, education and safety.
leo
I was verbally threatened by a homeless man hanging out upstairs in the library about a month ago. We need full time security and the City of McMinnville needs to pay for it.
TTT
The homeless shouldn’t be hanging out there in the first place. If the library was used as a library then we wouldn’t need security.
Lulu
Visiting the library became a nightmarish, creepy experience. I won't be returning.