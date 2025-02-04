Shelter shut, First Baptist Church stays busy providing meals, other services

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Drew
Mr. Watson is correct. None of these churches have "an exact plan" If the churches would pool all the money and resources (food, cloths, shelter whatever it may be) into one location and actually provide appropriate services to get people off the streets! Unfortunately, majority of the people on the streets wish to continue to live the way they are and receive the handouts. The unfortunate fact is, is that these churches have become the problem. Not the solution. The recent increase in homeless and vagrancy is because of all these church handouts. I guarantee you, if the 3 churches on 1st and 2nd street stopped feeding the homeless, you'd see a drastic reduction in homeless at least on our streets and in our parks and on our properties. Just my opinion.
Otis
Yep...it's the church's fault for all these homeless folks...how DARE they help the less fortunate.