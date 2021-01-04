Arlene (Haider) Zeeck 1930-2021

An era ended January 4, 2021, with the passing of Arlene (Haider) Zeeck, 90. Arlene, an attractive and audacious woman, could hold the spotlight at any gathering she attended. She was admired by many but was blessed to be invited to spend her latter days with her beloved Robert "Bob" Zeeck at their shared home in McMinnville, Oregon. It was during their time together she was able to fully relax and enjoy her love for travel, entertaining and fine dining. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in McMinnville.

Arlene was born June 1930, the daughter of Roy Rufi and Onetta Holland. She grew up in the Orangeville, Illinois, area with her younger sister, Audrey LaBorde, who now lives in Duran, Illinois. She moved to Chicago in 1950 where, with her flair for fashion and eye for detail, she excelled at both sales and window display for Marshall Field's and later JCPenney. She went on to work for the Dormeyer Corporation and Hall Printing as a keypunch supervisor. This was back when one computer took up an entire room. In 1978, she moved to Lewiston, Idaho, with her husband, Stephen Sabo. He died there that July. She then moved to Oregon where she faithfully provided home-care services to several Yamhill County families.

In her lifetime she was blessed with one child, Anita Rose (Mark) White of Carlton, Oregon; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and cousins.

We would love to hear and tell more stories of her shenanigans, but as she would often say: "It's none of your damn business." A celebration of her life is being planned near her upcoming June birthday.