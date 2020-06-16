Arland D. McDougall 1930 - 2020

Arland D. McDougall was born January 31, 1930, in Ventura, California, while his parents were visiting family. His father was Winnie McDougall and his mother’s name was Rosa (Bruhn) McDougall.

He lived his whole life on the family farm his grandparents established in 1906 outside Dayton. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1949.

Arland died June 16, 2020, in the care of Brighton Hospice and the Fircrest caretakers.

Arland served in the U.S. Army and the Oregon Army Reserve from 1953 to 1961. He spent his first assignment in Germany. While stationed there, he played football on a base football team. Arland spent many years roller skating at the Oaks Park Skating Rink and Salem Roller Time Rink. He spent a few years in competition speed skating. He enjoyed waterskiing in the summer and snow skiing in the winter. He loved dancing and feeling the music. He danced to Wheatfield in the '70s and Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts in the '80s. His last dance to Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts was at their 40th anniversary celebration last June.

Arland was preceded in death by his parents; cousins, Dix Dolge and June Lauters; and best friend, Fenton Galer. He is survived by several cousins, many who were more like nieces and nephews.

A small memorial was held June 18 at Lookout Campground in Blue River, Oregon. Private interment at Dayton IOOF Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com